A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Unveils 2024 Global Tour with Special Guests

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is set to embark on his expansive Better Off Alone global tour in 2024, spanning 39 shows across New Zealand, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. On select dates, the tour will feature special guests NLE Choppa, Luh Tyler, Dess Dior, Fridayy, and Byron Messia.

The announcement comes hand in hand with the release of A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s new single, “P&E,” featuring Mariah The Scientist, available everywhere starting Feb. 9th.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour commences on April 10 at Spark Arena in Auckland, NZ, and travels through Sydney, Amsterdam, Paris, Birmingham, and more before concluding on September 20 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. The North American leg, comprising 29 dates, kicks off on May 18 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Tickets will be available for purchase according to the following schedule:

U.S.: General on sale begins Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 AM Local Time on ABoogieHBTL.com.

Canada/EU/UK: General on sale starts Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 AM local time on ABoogieHBTL.com.

Australia/New Zealand: General on sale begins Friday, February 9 at 1 PM local time on ABoogieHBTL.com.

Citi card members can access presale tickets from Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, February 1 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

BETTER OFF ALONE AU/NZ 2024 TOUR DATES:

Wed Apr 10 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Fri Apr 12 – Melbourne, AU – John Cain Arena

Sun Apr 14 – Brisbane, AU – Riverstage

Tue Apr 16 – Sydney, AU – Hordern Pavilion

BETTER OFF ALONE EU/UK 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue Apr 23 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Wed Apr 24 – Cologne, DE – Palladium

Sun Apr 28 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Wed May 01 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live#%

Thu May 02 – London, UK – The O2#%

Sun May 05 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena#%

BETTER OFF ALONE US/CANADA 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sat May 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^@&%

Mon May 20 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum^@&%

Wed May 22 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord^@&%

Thu May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^@&%

Fri May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^@&%

Sun May 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*@&%

Wed May 29 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater^@&%

Sat Jun 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^@&%

Sun Jun 02 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^@&%

Tue Jun 04 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place^@&%

Wed Jun 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^@&%

Thu Jun 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater at the FL State Fairgrounds^@&%

Sat Jun 08 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre^@&%

Sun Jun 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion^@&%

Tue Jun 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater^@&%

Wed Jun 12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live^@&%

Fri Jun 14 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^@&%

Sun Jun 16 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^@&%

Tue Jun 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center@&%

Thu Jun 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^@&%

Sat Jun 22 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre^@&%

Mon Jun 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^@&%

Tue Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena%

Wed Sep 11 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens%

Thu Sep 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre%

Sun Sep 15 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre%

Tue Sep 17 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome%

Wed Sep 18 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place%

Fri Sep 20 – Vancouver, BC –Rogers Arena%

*Non-Live Nation Date

^ With NLE Choppa

@ With Luh Tyler

& With Dess Dior

# With Fridayy

% With Byron Messia





