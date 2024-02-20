Asian Doll Is Back With 2 New Tracks “Love Me” & “F*cked Who“

Asian Doll, a native of Dallas, Texas, has been setting the music scene ablaze since the start of her career. With a recent string of viral YouTube releases including “Talk My Sh*t” and “Beef With Me,” fans have eagerly welcomed back the self-proclaimed “Queen Of Drill” as she delves back into her passion for music.

Now, she’s captivating audiences with her latest single titled “Love Me,” featuring EKT 40 and 2 Rare, which dropped on Valentine’s Day. In this track, Asian Doll pours her heart out, expressing her desire to be loved and treated like royalty.

Shortly after the release of “Love Me,” Asian Doll treated her fans to a brand new video titled “F*cked Who,” igniting a frenzy among her supporters. The Netflix-inspired theme showcased in this visual masterpiece added an extra layer of creativity, elevating the video to new heights.

Through this track, Asian Doll boldly addresses accusations from within the industry regarding her alleged relationships with various rappers. She unequivocally states that she has not been romantically involved with any of the individuals mentioned, firmly setting the record straight.

With each release, Asian Doll continues to captivate audiences with her raw talent and unapologetic authenticity. Her relentless determination to carve her own path in the music industry is evident in her evocative lyrics and powerful performances. As she embarks on this journey, Asian Doll invites her fans to join her in celebrating her artistry and supporting her rise to stardom.

Stay tuned for more electrifying releases from Asian Doll as she continues to make waves in the music industry, solidifying her position as a rising star from Dallas, Texas, and leaving an indelible mark on the world of hip-hop.





