Babyface Ray Announces New Album ‘Summer’s Mine’ for July 21

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is set to make a splash with his upcoming album, Summer’s Mine. The highly anticipated project marks his first album since the successful MOB release last year, catapulting him to the forefront of Detroit’s rap scene.

Summer’s Mine will feature his recent hit “Donda Bag,” released just last week, along with the previously dropped track “All-Star Team.” Fans can expect more details about the album to be unveiled soon, as it is scheduled to arrive on July 21. With Babyface Ray’s undeniable talent and growing reputation, Summer’s Mine is sure to be a must-listen for hip-hop enthusiasts eager for the next big thing from Detroit.






