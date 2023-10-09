Belly Hosts New Paranormal Podcast Series ‘Hip-Hop Horror Stories’

Get ready for Halloween with a unique blend of hip hop and horror, as Audio Up and Light Sonic Division announce the release of Hip Hop Horror Stories, a groundbreaking 10-episode podcast series. Hosted by the award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist Belly, the series features spine-tingling narratives from some of the biggest names in hip-hop, R&B, and the NBA.

In Hip Hop Horror Stories, these game legends step away from the mic to recount their real-life encounters with the supernatural. The series promises tales of hauntings, demons, satanic possession, and even a phantom stripper, all set to a mesmerizing hip-hop beat with immersive sound design.

“Working in studios, I always heard stories from my peers about ghosts and encounters they’ve had with the paranormal,” Belly said. “This podcast retells some of these experiences from people we know and love, and also gives us a different perspective on their background and how they grew up.”

Listeners can look forward to never-before-heard stories from French Montana and other notable figures. Each episode will provide a pulse-pounding experience, fusing storytelling and music against a backdrop of hypnotic hip-hop beats.

“We’re tapping into two cultures—hip-hop and the supernatural—to unearth stories that are not only terrifying but deeply human,” says Audio Up Chief Creative Officer Jimmy Jellinek. “These aren’t your average campfire ghost stories; they’re raw, intimate accounts that happen to feature some of the most celebrated names in hip-hop. Prepare to be captivated, startled, and above all, entertained. Trust me, you won’t be able to stop at just one episode. “

“Audio Up is renowned for merging the worlds of music and storytelling into something entirely new,” says Audio Up founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt. “With a world-class recording artist and storyteller like Belly we have the perfect vessel to create a new form of IP. First the podcast, then we release the original music and finally the next great television series. There’s no limit here.”

This unique podcast was created and executive produced by Belly, drawing from the many supernatural encounters he heard from friends in the studio. Hip Hop Horror Stories is set to premiere on Oct. 3, 2023, exclusively on the iHeartRadio App and various podcast platforms. The first episode will feature eerie tales from French Montana and NBA star and hip-hop producer JaVale McGee, making it a must-listen for Halloween enthusiasts.

You can hear the podcast below.





