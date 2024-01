While Jadakiss tells one Suge Knight story, Boosie Badazz has another. Speaking with VladTV, Boosie revealed Knight wanted to add Boosie to the Death Row Records roster to make him the “next 2Pac.”

“Suge came down there to Baton Rouge in ’09, ’08, he was talking about signing me,” Boosie said. “People was telling him I was his next 2Pac.”