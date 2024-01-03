California Lifts Ban On Lowrider Cruising

After decades of being illegal, lowrider cruising is finally legal throughout the state of California.

In areas such as East Los Angeles, where lowrider cruising has always been popular among young Latinos, cruising will no longer prompt a fine or a traffic stop .

Customized lowriders have been a staple of Cali culture, but in the 1970s, cruising became illegal due to a rise in drive by shootings and the negative stereotypes of lowrider culture.

Attorney and lowrider enthusiast Tomas Requejo helped to reverse the ruling, getting the restrictions lifted so that all cruisers can enjoy their favorite pastime. The L.A. Sheriff’s Department is now working close with car clubs to make sure that lowriders are safe on California streets.





