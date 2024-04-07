Coi Leray Shines on The Tonight Show with Performance of “Femme Fatale” With G-Eazy

2x GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Coi Leray took center stage on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, delivering an electrifying performance of her latest track “Femme Fatale” alongside G-Eazy and Kalii. The trio captivated audiences with their dynamic energy, bringing the vibrant essence of their new single to life.

Dressed in a sleek monochromatic red ensemble, Coi Leray commanded attention with a custom top and leggings paired with a stylish Romeo Hunte coat and complemented by Rene Coavilla shoes. Her bold fashion statement perfectly mirrored the fiery intensity of her performance, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

The debut of “Femme Fatale” on The Tonight Show marks a significant milestone for Coi Leray as she gears up for her highly anticipated appearances at Coachella on April 13th and April 20th. With a year of remarkable success under her belt, including two Grammy nominations for “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Pop Dance Recording,” Coi Leray continues to solidify her position as a rising star in the music industry.

Coi Leray recently graced the runway at the Yves Saint Laurent Fall 2024 Menswear Show during Paris Fashion Week, showcasing her versatility and style under the guidance of YSL Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello. Her appearance on Forbes’ New Money Podcast further highlighted her growing influence and multifaceted talents, solidifying her status as one of the industry’s most promising talents.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC (@ToddOwyoung)





