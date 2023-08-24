Crunchy Black Cosigns Belief Gangsta Boo Was Killed by Brother

Three 6 Mafia’s Crunchy Black claims Gangsta Boo’s death was caused by her brother E Gutta.

Hip hop fans all across the world were startled by Gangsta Boo’s sudden death at the beginning of the year. After she appeared on Celebrity Marriage Boot Camp, many people expressed worry for her wellbeing. Six months after her unexpected demise, the cause of death was made public.

The Memphis rapper’s death was determined to be the result of an accidental overdose, according to Action News 5. She allegedly overdosed on fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol (alcohol), according to the report.

Now, Black is pointing out how her brother may have been behind her death. Black highlighted a comment on Instagram directed at her brother, where a fellow former inmate of Gutta stated he recalled Gutta’s distate for his sister.

After posting the comment originally, Crunchy Black returned with a second post.

“I’m Never Scared and I want Just[ice] for Gangster boo,” Black wrote. “B—- Ass N—- kill this sister because she wasn’t able to do things for his b—- ass when he was in jail.”

You can see Black’s full message below.





