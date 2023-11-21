44
Travis Scott Achieves Back-to-Back Chart-Toppers on Rhythmic Radio Airplay

Houston superstar Travis Scott continues his dominant run in 2023, securing consecutive chart-topping hits on the Mediabase Rhythmic Radio Airplay chart. This week, “I Know ?” claims the #1 spot, following last week’s success of “Meltdown,” a standout track featuring Drake from Scott’s UTOPIA album.

“Meltdown” marked its first week at #1, adding another milestone to Scott’s impressive career. As the fourth studio album from the artist, UTOPIA has been a critical and commercial success. “Meltdown” serves as a sequel to the previous hit record, “SICKO MODE,” which gained massive popularity and set streaming records in 2018.

“I Know ?,” co-produced by Scott himself, is more subdued than its predecessor. It showcases the artist’s versatility and momentum as the UTOPIA campaign continues.

November has been a remarkable month for Travis Scott, with his 10th career GRAMMY nomination for “Best Rap Album” (UTOPIA). He recently announced new 2024 dates for his sold-out UTOPIA: Circus Maximus Tour, where he made history as the first Hip Hop act to headline and sell out Los Angeles’s Sofi Stadium. UTOPIA is nearing 3 billion total streams, solidifying its status as the best-selling rap album of 2023.






