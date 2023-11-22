Did Lil Durk React To Being Cut From Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s “Vultures” Song?

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign recently unveiled their new single titled “Vultures. And while fans are in a frenzy over new music from Kanye, what’s interesting is the fact that Lil Durk’s verse was left off the final project.

“Vultures” was first debuted last week on the radio airwaves in Chicago, featuring a standout verse from Chicago rapper Lil Durk. When the song was released on streaming platforms, it featured a verse from Bump J, but nothing from the “All My Life” rapper.

Posting to his 15.5 million followers on Instagram, Lil Durk posted a message to his Story stating “Be lucky I’m humble. Look at it as your blessing.” While there’s no real confirmations whether it was in response to “Vultures,” fans are sure speculating it was.

While Ye or Ty$ haven’t spoken on the matter, fans complained that Durk made the song what it was. One user on Twitter wrote: “Why did kanye get rid of the durk verse. That was the best part of the song.”

Another user said: “Crazy that Lil Durk got kicked off Kanye West’s Vultures even tho he carried and had the best verse.”

However, regardless if Durk was on the record or not, “Vultures” wasn’t received without controversy. The lyrics itself saw Ye addressing his antisemitic accusations, as he raps, “How I’m antisemitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

Interesting, given he’s received much backlash over his comments about Jews and Hitler.





