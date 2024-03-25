Diddy’s Homes in Beverley Hills and Miami Raided by the Feds

Federal authorities, specifically Homeland Security, have raided Diddy’s Beverley Hills home. Local law enforcement is present, but Homeland Security is believed to be leading the raid.

According to TMZ, helicopters hover over Diddy’s home, and people are being questioned. Law enforcement is walking through the house with guns drawn.

At the same time, Diddy’s home in Miami is also being raided. It is currently unknown if Diddy was present at either home at the time of entry.

Video from the scene is available below.

The Feds just raided Diddy’s home in LA, good lord. pic.twitter.com/qEFrO6jENP — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 25, 2024

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled a woman who accused Diddy of sex trafficking and gang rape must identify herself.

According to Billboard, Judge G.L. Clarke stated the woman had failed to prove that she could proceed with the case anonymously. Clarke also acknowledged identifying “could have a significant impact” on the woman.

“While the court does not take plaintiff’s concerns lightly, the Court cannot rely on generalized, uncorroborated claims that disclosure would harm plaintiff to justify her anonymity,” Judge Jessica G. L. Clarke wrote.

The accuser’s identity will be revealed after Diddy’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit is heard.

Diddy is looking to bring in some help in battling his rape lawsuit. Legal journalist Meghann Cuniff reports Diddy has brought in Ghislaine Maxwel”s attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, for representation.

Sternheim once was the president of the New York Women’s Bar Association and also defended Osama Bin Laden’s aide, Khaled al-Fawwaz, in the bombings of two U.S. embassies.

Diddy’s lawsuit was filed in 2023, stating he and Harve Pierre orchestrated “a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying [Jane Doe] with alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang-raped.”

Diddy has hired Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer to defend him in the federal lawsuit from a woman who says he raped her in 2003 when she was 17. Bobbi Sternheim is a former president of the New York Women’s Bar Association and a seasoned trial lawyer. pic.twitter.com/RAc7dF0JGq — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 15, 2024

Harve Pierre, former president of Bad Boy Records, was also sued for grooming and sexually assaulting his assistant. The lawsuit states Pierre’s allegations by his assistant occurred “on multiple occasions in New York City and other locations throughout the country” and “used his position of authority as plaintiff’s boss to groom, exploit, and sexually assault her.”

The assistant now seeks damages that will “fully and fairly compensate” for the assault. Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Combs Enterprises are listed in the suit.

“We have recently become aware of a lawsuit filed in New York by a former employee,” a spokesperson for Bad Boy Records said to Rolling Stone. “The allegations are from many years ago that were never brought to the attention of the company. Neither the plaintiff nor the executive are current employees of the company. We are now investigating the allegations, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees.”

The development came less than a week after Diddy settled a lawsuit with Cassie over accusations that included domestic violence and rape. According to TMZ, the suit was ended in New York on Monday. The doc reads, “Pursuant to an agreement between the parties, Plaintiff hereby dismisses this action, with prejudice and without costs or fees to either party.”

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said after the settlement. “I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”





