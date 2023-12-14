DJ Appreciation and Recognition Holiday Toast Takes Place at the Brooklyn Chophouse

“DJ Appreciation and Recognition Holiday Toast” hosted by American Values 2024 was a unique and exciting event that combined the celebration of DJs, holiday cheer, and political engagement. The gathering at the Brooklyn Chophouse in Times Square featured notable DJs like DJ Self, DJ Will, DJ Riz, and DJ Eclipse along with industry insiders Tramell Thompson and Joseph Mitchell (“Smitty”), who were not only celebrated talent but also had the opportunity to learn about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s presidential run.

Candace McDonald, the CEO of American Values 2024, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, highlighting the importance of DJs in spreading messages. The event not only celebrated the DJs but also provided a platform to share the presidential platform of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. It seems like a creative way to engage with the music industry and promote political awareness.

The surprise performance by hip-hop legend Alskratch, especially with his hit song “Where My Homiez?” on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, added an authentic touch to the event. The connection to the history of hip-hop likely resonated well with the audience.

The event successfully achieved its intended purpose by bringing together influential DJs who have the power to spread messages, similar to any media outlet. The attendees left eager to learn more about American Values 2024 and its support for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as an independent candidate facing challenges in securing equitable media coverage.

For those interested in more information about American Values 2024 and its support for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., visit av24.org.

DJ Eclipse DJ Riz





