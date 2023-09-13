32
DJ Envy Recalls Being Stood Up by R. Kelly After Being Flown to Chicago

DJ Envy visited Vlad TV and spoke about once flying to work with R. Kelly while he was on a mixtape circuit. Envy was supposed to work with the now-incarcerated single over the course of the weekend but was never contacted.

“I remember he flew me out on a Friday,” Envy opened. “It sounds crazy saying, ‘flew me out.’ I get there, get in the hotel, nice hotel. Friday, nothing. They didn’t return my call. No studio. It was supposed to be a weekend thing, so Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

“Saturday, I wake up, no call. Now mind you, I’m by myself. No call. So I got on a flight, and flew myself back Saturday night. I felt like I was an Instagram model that somebody flew out. I was too ugly to holla at.”






