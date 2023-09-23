Doja Cat Surprises Fans at the ‘Doja Cat: The Scarlet Experience’ in LA

Doja Cat and Spotify joined forces to celebrate the release of Doja Cat’s highly-anticipated fourth studio album, Scarlet. The event, titled ‘Doja Cat: The Scarlet Experience,’ took place in Los Angeles and captivated fans with its innovative and immersive approach.

Fans began gathering outside an LA storefront at 9:00 a.m., where they were met with a surprising transformation of the space into a dystopian office environment. Inside the storefront, a glass incubator containing a Doja Clone was closely monitored by a team of office workers as it slowly filled with water, signifying the impending release of “Scarlet” at 9:00 p.m. Throughout the day, fans could purchase exclusive merchandise available only at ‘Doja Cat: The Scarlet Experience.’

The event continued the intriguing story of the Scarlet clones that have been appearing in various cities across the United States.

As the countdown clock approached its final hour, Doja Cat surprised fans by appearing inside the exhibit. She engaged in live painting, creating a captivating artwork featuring a devilish figure and the words “NOT AFRAID.” During this creative process, Doja Cat treated fans to an exclusive first listen of the complete “Scarlet” album.

Fans in Los Angeles witnessed the live painting event in person, while others in New York’s Penn Plaza joined via a YouTube livestream. The event added an exciting and interactive dimension to the album release, further cementing Doja Cat’s reputation as a dynamic and boundary-pushing artist.

Scarlet, featuring hit singles like “Paint The Town Red,” “Demons,” and “Attention,” is now available for fans to enjoy across streaming platforms. The album’s success was highlighted by “Paint The Town Red,” which reached the number one position on Spotify’s Top 50 – USA chart on August 21st.





