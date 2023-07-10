Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine + More Surprise 50 Cent With A Belated Birthday Dinner

London fans were surprised to see rapper/entrepreneur 50 Cent at a London restaurant to perform at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park on Saturday. The mogul was enjoying a belated birthday celebration at Somalian restaurant, The Village, on Fulham Palace Road, Hammersmith, on Sunday evening.

50’s friends, including music moguls Dr Dre, 58, and Jimmy Iovine, 70, who co-founded the Beats Electronics brand in California in 2006, put on a surprise belated birthday bash for the star, who actually turned 48 on July 6.

Fifty formed part of a star-studded line-up for Wireless, which first took place in Hyde Park in 2005. This year’s festival saw performances by Travis Scott, 32, ex-partner of the youngest Kardashian sister, Kylie Jenner, 25, with who he shares two children, New York rapper of the moment Ice Spice, as well as 34-year-old Jamaican singer Popcaan.

Fifty will be back in the UK later in the year for the UK leg of his The Final Lap Tour: Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ – 20 Years Later. He’s playing the O2 Arena on Saturday November 11, then Wembley Arena.





