Daymond John Celebrates Drake Wearing Fubu on Brand’s 35th Anniversary

Drake pulled up to an NBA open run with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and more playing. But he was the talk of the game due to his hair and the oversized FUBU shirt he wore. Reacting to the moment was FUBU creator Daymond John.

“Time and time, I’ve seen Megan Thee stallion, SZA, Chris Brow, and now Drake. These people are defining our culture today, and to see something my partner and I came up with 35 years ago in our basement,” John said to TMZ. “They say trends come and go; fashion is forever. To see them rediscover the brand in the 50th year of Hip-Hop, it’s just an amazing thing. If I can do it, anybody can do it. Shoutout to Drake and the amazing artist who can educate the culture.”

You can see Drake don FUBU below.





