Drake, Future, Selena Gomez And More Nominated For “International Artist Of The Year” At The 16th Annual Headie Awards

The Headies Awards have announced that the 16th Annual Awards Show will take place on Sunday, September 3rd, at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA. This will mark the second time the illustrious awards show is happening in America. This year’s event will feature an unprecedented global line-up of powerhouse talents and influencers while celebrating the ingenuity of African and Afrobeats artists.
The Headies is the most credible pan-African music award event. Over the years, it has
rewarded, recognized, and celebrated the greatest in Afrobeats, African music, and culture,
featuring sounds from South, East, Central, North, and West Africa. At its 16th edition, Smooth
Promotions, the organizers of The Headies, will highlight the world’s most influential and
impactful artistes from Africa to the United States.
The Headies understand the urban, contemporary pop culture that Afrobeats brings to
mainstream music, inspired by the need to fill a significant void and be the voice of a generation
in the culture that they represent. The event boasts a mega-platform that interfaces with young,
talented artistes who represent the future of global music.
Artiste nomination categories include:
International Artist of the Year: Drake, Future, Selena Gomez, Don Tolliver, and
Ed Sheeran
International Artist Recognition Honoree: Sean Love Combs
Best Recording of The Year: Tems, Burna Boy, Victony & Tempoe, Omah Lay,
Davido, featuring Sunday Service Choir
Producer of the Year: Magicsticks, P.Prime, TMXO & Pheelz, Andrew Vibez &
London, Tempoe, Kel-P, and Rexxie
Best Female Artist: Tems, Simi, Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage
Digital Artiste of the Year: Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Rema, Omah Lay, Kizz Daniel,
and Asake
Best Collaborations: Asake featuring Burna Boy, Bnxn featuring Kizz Daniel and
Seyi Vibez, Pheelz featuring Bnxn, Spyro featuring Tiwa Savage, Pheelz featuring
Davido, Wande Coal featuring Olamide
Songwriter of the Year: Tems, Ludwig Goransson, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Ryan
Coogler, Simi Kosoko, Godsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata,
Stanley Dida, Adebajo Adebanjo, Daniel Benson, Fuayefika Maxwell, Damini
Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Austin Jnr. Iornongu Iwar, Peace Oredope, Ludwig Goransson
Best Inspirational Single: Davido featuring Sunday Service Choir, Limoblaze,
Lecrae & Happi Music, Victor Thompson & Ehis ‘D’ Greatest, Neon Adejo,
Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo, Victoria Orenze
Best R&B Single: Burna Boy featuring Ed Sheeran, Ckay, Dami Oniru, Preye,
Chike featuring Flavour, Simi featuring Fave
For a complete list of nominees and honorees, click HERE. Additional talent will be
announced soon.