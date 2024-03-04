EXCLUSIVE: Tierra Whack Reveals Will Smith Is Her Uncle

Tierra Whack is getting to release her highly-anticipated debut album titled WORLD WIDE WHACK… and she’s celebrating all over the country in true Tierra Whack style.

On Sunday, March 3rd, the Philadelphia native celebrated the project by hosting a release party exhibition in Los Angeles, allowing fans to enter the surrealist world of Whack in real time. In collaboration with conceptual artist Alex Da Corte, the two Philly natives partnered to bring WORLD WIDE WHACK to life, creating a visual art project that showcases a day in the life of Whack’s fictional character.

The Source had the opportunity to chat with Tierra Whack about the moment she fell in love with Hip-Hop, as she struggled to name her favorite Lauryn Hill song. This served as the first event, with album listenings in New York and Philly to conclude.

What was the moment you fell in love with Hip-Hop?

When I heard The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Top the bottom, my favorite album of all time. It will never change.

Favorite song off the album?

No, I can’t choose! Don’t make me do that…I can’t. I can’t choose. I know each and every song top to bottom. [gasps]

Favorite song right now?

“Nothing Even Matters.” No, “To Zion.” No, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” No, “Everything is Everything.” I’ll do that one. I’ll label that one.

For Philly one time, how was it being with Meek Mill and Kevin Hart?

Yo, Kevin is hilarious in real life. You gotta just hang with them, you gotta be around him. He is exactly how he is on screen, in person. And Meek is my brother, that’s forever family.

Best memory of being with Willow in Paris?

Me and Willow were just eating at a restaurant, cracking up and laughing at everything. We’re people watching and being crazy. She’s so cool. That’s my cousin, so family.

Blood cousin?

Yeah. Will [Smith] is my uncle.





