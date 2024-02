Fivio Foreign is set to drop his latest mixtape, Pain & Love 2, on Friday, Feb. 9th, promising an explosive collection of tracks. The mixtape boasts an impressive lineup of collaborators, including 41, Swae Lee, Meek Mill, Rowdy Rebel, Sheff G, Lil Tjay, and more. Fivio, known for his dynamic and gritty style, continues to make waves in the hip-hop scene.

You can see the tracklist below.