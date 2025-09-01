French Montana Engaged to Sheikha Mahra with $1.1 Million Ring

French Montana has officially confirmed his engagement to Sheikha Mahra of Dubai in a glamorous Instagram reveal that has captured global attention.

The announcement featured the couple’s dazzling engagement ring, designed by celebrity jeweler Eric The Jeweler of Mavani & Co. The emerald-cut diamond weighs 11.53 carats, graded E color and VVS2 clarity, with an estimated value of $1.1 million. Its refined elegance makes it a rare statement piece and a fitting symbol of their love.

Born Karim Kharbouch, Montana is a Moroccan-American rapper and philanthropist recognized for chart-topping hits including “Unforgettable” and “No Stylist.” Beyond music, he has earned praise for his humanitarian work, such as funding healthcare initiatives in Africa and supporting underserved communities globally.

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is admired for her charitable commitments and progressive influence in the Middle East.

The couple shared that while they are still finalizing wedding plans, they are excited to begin their life together. Though no date has been set, anticipation is high for what many are calling one of the most anticipated weddings in recent years.