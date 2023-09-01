Havoc of Mobb Deep Reveals He Could Have Died During “Shook Ones Pt. II” Video Shoot

Hip-Hop 50 is bringing some amazing stories of our culture. The latest comes from Mobb Deep’s Havoc, who revealed that he could have died while shooting the iconic “Shook Ones Pt. II” video.

Sharing with Vevo’s Footnotes, Havoc revealed he was involved in a chaotic fight on the site of the video, which could have led to his death.

The note reads, “One shocking moment was when me and a guy from my block got into an argument because he felt he wasn’t getting enough shine in the video. We started fighting and we both fell into a puddle of water, and one of the movie lights fell in with us. We could have gotten electrocuted to death. That was wild.”

You can see the note below.

via






