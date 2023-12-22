Here’s Why Hit-Boy Stands Out As Producer Of The Year At The 2024 Grammys

Hit-Boy is much more than a producer, he’s someone who lives, breathes, and sleeps music. Now, he’s celebrating a potential 4th Grammy win, being nominated for Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) at the upcoming Grammys.

His endless catalog of hit records include Jay Z and Kanye’s “N*ggas In Paris,” Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle,” Nipsey Hussle and Roddy Rich’s “Racks In The Middle,” and many more. But while the plaques and accolades are great, nothing means more to Hit-Boy than his newest endeavor: executive producing his father Big Hit’s debut album titled Truth Is In My Eyes.

The bond between Hit-Boy and his dad is undeniable, with the latter finally coming home from prison in May of this year. The crazy part is, Hit-Boy’s father was pretty much behind bars the entirety of Hit-Boy’s life. Prior to this 9-month stint, Big Hit was locked up for over 20 years.

In fact, Hit-Boy didn’t expect his father to be released this year, which makes the story even more compelling. Ever since then, Big Hit has been in studio recording, with Hit-Boy being one of the first producers to produce an entire project for his father.

On Saturday, December 16th, Hit-Boy and his father Big Hit celebrated their official album release with a pop-up store at Bottom Bunk on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles. The entire city of Los Angeles was present to support, including fellow Los Angeles native Dom Kennedy and TeeFlii.

At one point, Hit-Boy even FaceTimes Snoop Dogg, who’s a standout feature on the 17-track project. Other guest appearances include The Alchemist, Musiq Soulchild, Benny The Butcher, Mozzy, and Dom Kennedy.

Downstairs, guests were able to shop exclusive merch such as limited-edition t-shirts and CDs. But it was the art exhibit upstairs that spoke volumes to the significance in this project.

One of the most inspiring pieces was the display of his actual jail cell that he spent 9 consecutive years in. With no light coming in, Big Hit was able to tap into his artistry by drawing on towels using sugar-free Kool-Aid — proving he’s an artist, not a criminal. There was also a small TV on the floor showing Big Hit doing push-ups, reminding folks to make the best out of their situation whatever that may be.

On the other side of this was a display showing Big Hit’s last meal before he was released, with a super basic sandwich inside. This was to show how inhumane the conditions were in prison, oftentimes being fed food that’s expired or old.

@themaskedmortal The Grammy’s this year have some VERY interesting nominations, but one of my favorite categories is “producer of the year”👀🔥 ♬ Surround Sound – JID

The beauty lies in the fact that the entire time Big Hit was locked up, his son was out here winning Grammys, making hits, and solidifying himself as a mainstay in the music industry. 2024’s Grammy nomination solidifies Hit-Boy as a game-changer, being the only nominee who produced all his albums by himself, as well as owns the rights to. This includes Nas’ King Disease III, which is nominated for Best Rap Album.

Hit-Boy’s work ethic speaks for itself. All his new releases are completely independent, putting his blood, sweat, and tears into each project and investing back into himself. In conjunction with his label Surf Club, Big Hit’s album is released on Jpay so those who are incarcerated can listen, with 15% of proceeds going to charity. The project was released exclusively on before hitting streaming services.

At the end of the day, Hit-Boy’s stance on owning his masters and giving music to his fans directly is one that does not go unnoticed. With the release of his father’s album, he shows audiences all around the world that they too can make their wildest dreams come true, without the need of a major label backing.

As always, Hit-Boy lets the music speak for itself. The Truth Is In My Eyes is told from the perspective of a father who was stripped of his freedom, and the chance to be present in his son’s life. It’s real storytelling and real lyricism, over production from one of the GOATs.





