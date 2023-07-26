24
Idris Elba Says He Was Threatened at Gunpoint Trying to Help a Woman

Idris Elba is revealing he once had a gun pulled on him while he attempted to stop a man threatening a woman. Speaking with The Daily Mail, Elba stated the incident happened outside of a club in America.

“I nearly lost my fucking life, after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club,” Elba said. “A guy whaling on his missus, screaming in her face, ‘I’ll fucking kill you,’ and so on. I come ‘round and I go ‘Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?’”

The man would pull a gun and confront Elba, asking, “You talking about my girl?”

Elba said in the moment he thought “Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man.”

You can read more of Elba’s club stories here.






Source link

