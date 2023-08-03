Africa’s Signature Lifestyle Event Joburg ‘Polo In The Park’ Is Back

African Deluxe Company, event producers of the Joburg Polo in the Park, have officially confirmed the 2023 edition of the Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park set to take place this September at the Polo Fields at the esteemed Inanda Country Base in Kyalami, with tickets sales opening today.

Back for a third year, the Joburg Polo in the Park first launched in 2019, encapsulating the time-honoured sport of Polo with high fashion, good music and delectable gourmet food and drink.

The Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park offers a delightful way to enjoy the sport of kings as they host a unique format of polo featuring only three players aside from an inflatable ball, unlike the hard ball used in traditional matches. The game captures the imagination of equestrian lovers in grand style, allowing spectators to get up close to the exciting action while enjoying all the thrills of the matches.



“We are elated to once again bring polo fans back together again for this spectacular occasion marked with glamour and luxury at this new space,” says ADC’s Ben Moseme and adds, “With Polo being the sport of royalty, the Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park delivers when it comes to upholding this regal upstanding image. And as always we benchmark this annual lifestyle event against internationally respected polo tournaments to ensure we are aligned if not ahead of our global counterparts. Combining the game with high fashion, engaging live entertainment and world class catering options, helps us create an unforgettable experience for all who attend.”

With the option of three Premium VIP Hospitality Marquees to choose from, each offers a unique experience:

Classic Polo Lounge – A premium lounge offering prime views, gourmet lunch, bespoke décor, open bar and all the trimmings of the game with tickets retailing @ R4500 p/p (VAT incl.)

1 x VIP Hospitality Entrance Ticket

Luxury lounge seating

Premier views of polo field

International Premium Open complimentary bar which runs until 17h00

Flavoursome harvest table

Gourmet 3 course buffet lunch and evening snacks

Butler service

Complimentary parking

The African Deluxe Lounge – offers those new to the sport a fantastic opportunity to experience the glamour of polo in a relaxed setting with full catering and complimentary local bar throughout the day – tickets are R3200 p/p (VAT incl.)

1 x VIP Hospitality Ticket

Luxury lounge seating

Premier views of the polo field

Full complementary local bar which runs until 17h00

Flavorsome harvest table

Floating lunch and dinner

Complimentary Parking

Live DJ entertainment

AfroGlam Polo Lounge is the best way to experience the game in a vibrant environment. From the comfort of your own eight-seater reserved lounge, guests are treated to personalised premium and outstanding catering and bottle service from their dedicated hostess, while SA’s top DJs provide the vibe. Tickets are priced from R20 000 upwards for 8-seater packages.

8 x VIP Hospitality Tickets

Reserved Lounge Pocket

Premier views of the polo field

Dedicated hostess

Butler service

Flavoursome harvest table

Meaty lunch platters and evening snacks

Premium bar package / Bottle Service including: Champagne, Whiskey, Gin, Cognac VSOP, Mixers and energy drinks

Complimentary Parking

Top-rated entertainment

The Standard Bank Lounge is an invitation-only marquee, exclusively for their clients, customers, and stakeholders.

“Continuing our support for the Joburg Polo in the Park event reflects Standard Bank’s positioning as a premium African banking group,” says Lindy-Lou Alexander, Global Head of Marketing: Personal & Private Banking at Standard Bank. “The alliance just works. This remarkable event showcases our dedication to delivering elite experiences that merge sport, fashion, and luxury. It’s not just a polo match; it’s a chance to demonstrate our commitment to curating unique experiences for our valued clients.”

From Johannesburg, the business capital of the province, to the rest of South Africa and eventually the African continent, this premium event is definitely an intercontinental fixture on the sporting and social calendar not to be missed.

STANDARD BANK JOBURG POLO IN THE PARK INFO

DATE: Saturday, 16 September 2023

TIME: 11 am – 9 pm (event closes @ 22h00)

VENUE: Polo Fields, Inanda Country Base, Kyalami, Johannesburg

Standard Bank account holders get a 15% discount when paying with their Standard Bank Debit or Credit Cards.

For more information regarding ticket prices, packages or the various experience offerings, go HERE

Tickets are available HERE