ManyLights Steps Out With ‘Rampa’ On ‘Awesome Sauce’ Riddim

ManyLights has released a new song titled Rampa, produced by producer-artiste Anthony Red Rose on the Awesome Sauce riddim which also features Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Anthony Red Rose, Bounty Killer and other music heavyweights.

“There are other emerging artists on the album but I’m the only one being released as a single amongst guys I grew up listening to. Yes I am very excited, I give God thanks everyday,” he said.

The visuals were shot by Chris Morsby, a well-known director who hails from Canada and boasts credits for projects by heavyweights like Sean Paul, Dexta Daps and Alkaline.

Even while he is celebrating his latest career, ManyLights is contemplating the death of a close friend who died suddenly at the start of the year, inspiring him to do a single, Fly Away, to honour his fallen friend.

“Buck was an incredible human being, full of electric charm. He was someone that I wanted to take with me on this music journey. I wrote how I felt in the height of my grieving. I didn’t want him to die in vain and I thought the best way to honor him is through song as music is what we connected about most. I was crying through the writing of the entire song,” he shared.

Wilkinson aka ManyLights was born into music. His dad, Delroy Leo Wilkinson was a recording studio engineer, reggae producer and artist, who often positioned ManyLights crib in the recording studio while he crafted beats.

While in high school, he began to experiment more with recording music, regularly dropping mixtapes. When he left high school, he experimented with other artforms. He became a professional photographer, videographer with his own company ManyLights Photography & Film Inc. He also took up abstract painting and amassed a collection of over 500 pieces of artwork. He learned to play guitar and how to play with a band.

A self taught marketing extraordinaire who loves to read, ManyLights also produced and acted in a couple short films. His first one called “Happiness” won the award for best local film in the Toronto Urban Film Festival in 2013. He then followed up with a film called “Give” .

During the middle of the pandemic, DuRae moved to Jamaica into a half built family home in 2021 to escape the stress and chaos happening in Canada, eventually getting his citizenship and passport.

DuRae’s name means ManyLights and that’s the name he uses for his stage name, which he believes his name to be a reflection of all of us.

“We are all many lights, many bright and gifted people in our own ways. I have many gifts and talents to showcase to the world,” he said.

“I am looking forward to the world getting to know me as a person and as an artist. I am going to take it day by day. Each move always opens new doors. I hope to work with more of the greats in the industry and make a forever mark…I have lots of music to share,” he said.