Teyana Taylor Celebrates 33rd Birthday in Style at Rick Owens Miami Store During Art Basel Extravaganza

Teyana Taylor marked her 33rd birthday in a memorable celebration at the prestigious Rick Owens Miami Store, adding a touch of edge, style, and grace to one of the most significant Art Basel weeks in the city’s history. The intimate affair, powered by Taylor Port, the distinguished port wine brand, featured the recently launched sweeter and stronger Taylor Port Black, creating an atmosphere of sophistication amidst the avant-garde interior of Rick Owens.

Guests indulged in signature cocktails by Hennessy, complementing the occasion and elevating the night to a luxurious experience. Notable attendees included International Fashion Model & Rick Owens Designer Tyrone Dylan, Trailblazing Model Alton Mason, Lil Baby, Janelle Monae, Muni Long, SaintJhn, Rich the Kid, Singer-Songwriter Stacey Barthe, Grammy Producer London on the Track, Liz Cambridge, and more.

Amidst the distinctive aesthetics of Rick Owens’ store, the soirée seamlessly blended art, fashion, and music, offering guests a multi-course dinner experience that celebrated creativity. Against the backdrop of Miami Art Basel, the celebration not only marked Teyana’s “Jesus Year” but also underscored her influence in the realms of fashion and culture. The event was a testament to Taylor’s unique style, elegance, and edge, creating an unforgettable evening in the heart of Miami’s artistic landscape.





