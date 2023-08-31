45
Jay-Z Lends Legal Help To Man Wrongfully Arrested While Holding His Baby

124 1 minute read

Social media was enraged after a viral video showed an officer violently punching a Black man while he was holding his 1-year old child. The officer mistakenly believed the man was involved in a hit-and-run crash while the real perpetrators hid in the bathroom. Now, Jay-Z and his legal team are coming to the defense of the Wisconsin man wrongfully arrested. While the man didn’t commit the initial charges and officers made a mistake, he’s still being charged.

TMZ reports:

Jay-Z’s Team ROC org has enlisted powerhouse lawyer Alex Spiro to rep Jermelle English Jr. and his family … in hopes of getting all charges dropped, and possibly to sue the Kenosha PD.

English was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest back in July, after Kenosha cops investigating a hit-and-run burst into the Applebee’s, slammed him onto the ground and deployed pepper spray in the presence of his 1-year-old child.

Applebee’s employees recorded video of the whole violent encounter.

The video shows officers repeatedly pummeling English as he lay on the ground … prompting several protests in the local area, especially once the full details — that cops grabbed a completely innocent man — were uncovered.

The true hit-and-run suspects were actually found later hiding inside the restaurant’s bathroom

Thoughts?






