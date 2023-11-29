21
Jeymes Samuel Drops “Hallelujah Heaven” Featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks for ‘The Book of Clarence’ Soundtrack

132 1 minute read

Jeymes Samuel, the visionary behind Legendary Entertainment’s upcoming film The Book of Clarence, has released a captivating track, “Hallelujah Heaven.” Featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, and Shabba Ranks, the song serves as a teaser for the film’s highly anticipated official soundtrack.

Samuel, a renowned British filmmaker, wrote and produced the track, showcasing a glimpse of the sonic tapestry accompanying his second feature film. The soundtrack, set to include contributions from JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, and more, will accompany the worldwide premiere of The Book of Clarence in Jan. 2024.

“The Book of Clarence is a film that I wanted to make for many years. While I was working on The Harder They Fall and all my other projects, the story and the music for The Book of Clarence was always there percolating in my mind,” said Samuel. “There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie – it was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other. But I also worked with the most awesome artists on our track “Hallelujah Heaven”. Collaborating with Lil’ Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks was so dope, I loved getting them all on the same track.”

Available now via Roc Nation, “Hallelujah Heaven” sets the stage for a musical journey that promises to enhance the cinematic experience of Samuel’s upcoming film.






