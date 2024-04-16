32
Mal Says Drake Turned Off Rick Ross’s Diss After He Claimed to Have More Money

137 1 minute read

Mal is back with more insights into the OVO Camp. On episode 260 of the New Rory and Mal podcast, Mal revealed he contacted Drake to check the temperature.

Mal asked Drake what he felt about Rick Ross’s diss song, “Champagne Moments.” Drake reacted, “He said he was richer than me and I turned it off.”

The remark is in response to the bars:

Look me right in my face, he beginning to shake
Told you niggas, “Stay schemin’”, I predicted my fate
Got more money than you, fuck you want me to say?
Fifty mill’ for the crib, where you want me to stay?

You can hear the latest episode of New Rory & MAL below.






