Joe Budden, Gillie Da King, and Wallo Tease New Podcast Online

The podcast beef between Joe Budden and Gillie Da King has passed and now the two are getting ready to collaborate. In a video uploaded to Gillie’s Instagram, Wallo and Gillie welcome Joe’s late arrival.

“This is what you look like when you’re two rappers and it’s over,” Wallo said. “We celebrating the 50th year of Hip Hop, these is two ancient dinosaurs of Hip Hop.”

The episode will appear on YouTube. You can see the promo below.

Back in May, after a dustup between Joe Budden and Cam’ron, the JBP creator and host was engaging in shots with Gillie Da Kid.

Gillie hopped online and wrote, “After the washed Up Rap career in and out all the rehabs all the beating on Bit$hes Now u Wanna Podcast Beef. I’ll beef when u start getting sum Ad money.”

Shooting back, Budden responded, “You selling ass out here for cheap… watch your mouth when you speak to or of me.”

During an episode of The JBP, Budden let it be known he isn’t worried about ad money.

“I don’t want to hear none of that money talk from you n****s. Your headboard is covering a very small window in your primary bedroom. I can tell it’s not like that. Stop fucking playing with me in here.”

This should be an interesting week on the Joe Budden Pod 🤔 I may have to tune into Million Dollaz Worth Of Game also 😭 Gillie be wildin’ pic.twitter.com/PPp1QkODWw — TheCoolBlackNerd (@1CoolBlackNerd) May 8, 2023

You can see the back-and-forth below.

After the washed Up Rap career in and out all the rehabs all the beating on Bit$hes Now u Wanna Podcast Beef 😂😂😂 I’ll beef when u start getting sum Ad money 💀 #GotEm — GILLIE DA KING (@gilliedakid) May 7, 2023





