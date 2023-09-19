35
[WATCH] Spotemgottem Arrested For Domestic Assault In Miami

Body camera footage from Miami Police show Dade County rap star Spotemgottem speaking to officers who were called to the scene after a woman alleged that she was assaulted by the rapper before he left the area in his car.

The clip of the bodycam footage shows Spotemgottem, whose real name is Nehemiah Harden, explaining to the officers his side of what took place. The footage then shows the alleged victim saying the rapper was mad because she and her friend didn’t want to have a threesome with him.

The “Beat Box” rapper was booked on domestic assault charges.






Source link

