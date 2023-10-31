10
22
30
7
11
4
40
26
14
47
5
23
9
39
25
34
24
50
15
8
31
45
46
32
13
21
44
18
29
48
49
43
20
2
16
37
1
35
3
38
33

WATCH: Diddy Unveils Official Trailer for ‘Off the Grid’ Movie, His Directorial Debut

143 1 minute read

Sean “Diddy” Combs has unveiled the official trailer for Off the Grid, marking his directorial debut. This film draws inspiration from the love stories in his chart-topping R&B album, The Love Album: Off the Grid. Co-starring alongside Diddy is Eva Apio, a rising star, Ugandan actress, and supermodel making her acting debut.

Off the Grid captures the journey of two lovers seeking to escape the world’s distractions and communications, immersing themselves in a phone-free space, embodying a whirlwind romance filled with passion, drama, and the enduring spirit of love.

Diddy personally selected Eva Apio for her acting debut after an extensive casting process. The movie is a testament to Diddy’s creative genius and his ability to innovate, redefine boundaries, and captivate audiences in multifaceted ways. It marks his eighth acting role in a film and his directorial debut.






Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Lloyiso Woos Us Once Again With Moving New Single ‘You’re So You’

Lloyiso Woos Us Once Again With Moving New Single ‘You’re So You’

The Source |’Can You Dig It?’ Docu-series Narrated By Chuck D Explores Rarely Told Hip Hop Origin Story

The Source |’Can You Dig It?’ Docu-series Narrated By Chuck D Explores Rarely Told Hip Hop Origin Story

Books, Laptops and More Taken From Vegas-Area Home Searched in Connection with Tupac’s Murder

Books, Laptops and More Taken From Vegas-Area Home Searched in Connection with Tupac’s Murder

Gweru to decommission dumpsite for residential stands – Tell Zimbabwe

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo