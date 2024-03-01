24
Kanye West Shoots Down Rumors of ‘Old Ye’ Return and ‘Y3’ Album: ‘Fake News’

Kanye West heard rumors of a return to “Old Ye” online and had a lot to say about it.

Earlier in the week, Erick Sermon stated he heard a “Y3” album from West, and it sounded like his old work.

Seeing the news, Ye hit the @YeFanactics Instagram page and called it “fake news.” You can read all of Kanye West’s messages below.






