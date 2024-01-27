Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million to E. Jean Carroll in Defamation Case

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for damaging her reputation by stating she lied when accusing him of sexual assault.

According to The AP, the jury comprised seven men and two women. Carroll smiled as the verdict was read. Trump had stormed from the courtroom during closing arguments and left the area with his motorcade.

Trump stated he would appeal in a statement, calling the rulling “Absolutely ridiculous!”

“Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon,” Trump also wrote.

This was the second judgment in favor of Carroll, who stated an encounter at a high-end department store resulted in sexual assault in a dressing room.

In May, Trump paid Carroll $5 million. He was not found liable for rape, but sexual abuse and defmation. Carroll’s attorneys originally requested $24 million in compensatory damages and “an unusually high punitive award.”

“He shattered my reputation,” Carroll said. “I am here to get my reputation back and to stop him from telling lies about me.”





