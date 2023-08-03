44
LA Rapper Found Dead Inside Barrel On Malibu Shore

139 1 minute read

Several reports have confirmed that a man’s body was found stuffed inside of a 55-gallon shipping barrel on the shore in Malibu.

A San Fernando Valley native, Javonnta Murphy, 32, was identified by the L.A. County medical examiner’s office. The barrel was spotted on Sunday, but wasn’t retrieved from the water until Monday by a lifeguard who opened the barrel and discovered Murphy stuffed naked inside of the drum.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

According to his social media account, Murphy was an up and coming rapper, singer and songwriter.

As details develop, TheSource.com will update the story on Murphy’s death.






Source link

