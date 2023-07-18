BREAKING: Las Vegas-Area Home Searched by Police in Connection to Tupac’s Murder Case

The Tupac Shakur murder case is still open. Reports out of Las Vegas state police have searched a home in the area concerning the iconic rapper’s murder case.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” Las Vegas police said in a statement to ABC’s Good Morning America. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Tupac was shot in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996 and died six days later.

This story is developing.





