Yung Miami Says She is Ready for a Relationship

Yung Miami is ready to put an end to her “Act Bad” summers. Hitting Instagram, Yung Miami announced that she is ready for a relationship.

“I’m ready to be in a relationship & love again!” Miami said. “This was my last summer being outisde.”

Looks at Diddy, does this take you off the block again? Antonio Brown is shooting his shot.

Antonio Brown is trying to steal everyone’s girl. AB was on hand at Rolling Loud Miami, and he ran into Yung Miami. The two took a picture, and AB brought it right over to Instagram: “Told Caresha I’m in the city, She don’t need diddy”






