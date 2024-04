Nelly is putting the ladies on notice: Apple Bottoms will be back in 2024! Hitting Instagram, Nelly shared a mockup of the return of his ladies jean line, penning: “2024 DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK..!!”

The post Nelly Teases the Return of Apple Bottoms Jeans in 2024 first appeared on The Source.

