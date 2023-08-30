Doja Cat Reveals Sept. Release Date for ‘Scarlet’ Album

Doja Cat is getting her remaining fans ready for her new album, Scarlet. Dropping an album cover on Instagram, a spider is shown over a white cover. The album is set for Sept. 22.

Doja Cat delighted her fans by releasing her new single and music video, “Paint The Town Red,” under Kemosabe Records / RCA Records. The visually stunning music video, directed by Nina McNeely in collaboration with Doja Cat, was shot in vibrant Los Angeles, CA. The video revolves around three captivating paintings designed by Doja Cat, with each scene beautifully reimagining the artwork.

Last month, Doja Cat showcased her artistic talents as she painted the single’s artwork during an interactive Instagram Live session, engaging with her fans while giving them a sneak peek of the upcoming song.

“Paint The Town Red” marks Doja Cat’s first official single since announcing her highly anticipated North American headline tour, The Scarlet Tour, set to kick off this fall. The tour promises to be exciting, with special guests Ice Spice and Doechii joining her on stage.

Earlier, Doja Cat treated her audience to the scorching track and video “Attention,” which received widespread critical acclaim. She also graced the cover of V Magazine, further cementing her status as a global music sensation. With “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat continues to captivate her fans and solidify her place as a multifaceted artist and visionary in the music industry.





