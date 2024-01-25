16
Lil Wayne Says Drake Gets Hated on Because He’s Light-Skinned

Drake has been receiving shade lately. The latest case was from Mos Def, who said he makes music for Target shopping visits. Lil Wayne conversed with Richard Sherman and thinks he knows why Drake is an easy target: he’s light-skinned.

Drake was brought up as Wayne explored the history of signing him and Nicki Minaj. When Sherman asked why there was so much hate for The Boy, Weezy responded.

“He red, he light-skinned,” Wayne said. “That’s history. That’s just American history. How I know is because I’m not light-skinned. I hated on all light-skinned dudes in school.”

You can hear it below.






Source link

