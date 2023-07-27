Lil Yachty Adds Additional Dates to ‘The Field Trip Tour’

Lil Yachty is giving fans even more reasons to celebrate as he announces three additional dates for his highly anticipated The Field Trip Tour. The global tour, produced by Live Nation and Bose, supports his latest album, Let’s Start Here, which received widespread acclaim since its release in Jan. 2023 under Quality Control Music/Motown Records.
The tour will now include exciting stops in Boston, Chicago, and a special hometown show in Atlanta, adding to an already impressive lineup of cities, including New York, Toronto, Nashville, Oslo, Berlin, London, and more across North America and Europe this fall.
For fans eager to secure their spot at these new tour stops, artist presales will kick off on Thursday, July 27, at 10 AM local time, followed by additional presales throughout the week. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, July 28, at 10 AM local time. Tickets for previously announced dates are already available for purchase at fieldtriptour.com.
Lil Yachty’s 2023 journey has been nothing short of spectacular, with “Let’s Start Here” receiving critical acclaim from both the press and his musical peers. He recently graced the cover of Billboard and made his musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live (SNL), wowing audiences with dynamic live band performances of “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!” This tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans as Lil Yachty pushes boundaries and delivers exceptional music to his dedicated followers.
You can see the full run of dates below.
THE FIELD TRIP TOUR ‘23 NORTH AMERICA DATES:
Thu Sep 21 — Washington, DC — Echostage
Fri Sep 22 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park
Sun Sep 24 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia
Mon Sep 25 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Wed Sep 27 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS
Fri Sep 29 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale
Sat Sep 30 — Boston, MA — House of Blues – NEW SHOW
Sun Oct 01 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre
Mon Oct 02 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Wed Oct 04 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Sun Oct 08 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Mon Oct 09 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Wed Oct 11 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore New Orleans
Sun Oct 15 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre
Tue Oct 17 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
Sat Oct 21 — Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Sun Oct 22 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Thu Oct 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Fri Oct 27 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Sun Oct 29 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Tue Oct 31 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant
Thu Nov 02 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis
Fri Nov 03 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – NEW SHOW Sat Nov 04 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Sun Nov 05 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
Wed Nov 08 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy – NEW SHOW
THE FIELD TRIP TOUR ‘23 EUROPE DATES:
Wed Nov 22 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene Fri Nov 24 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset
Sat Nov 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen Mon Nov 27 — Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle Tue Nov 28 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium
Thu Nov 30 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse Fri Dec 01 — London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena
Sun Dec 03 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
Mon Dec 04 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy Wed Dec 06 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel
Fri Dec 08 — Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013 Sun Dec 10 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique Tue Dec 12 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz
Thu Dec 14 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique
Sat Dec 16 — Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457 Sun Dec 17 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer