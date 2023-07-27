Lil Yachty Adds Additional Dates to ‘The Field Trip Tour’

Lil Yachty is giving fans even more reasons to celebrate as he announces three additional dates for his highly anticipated The Field Trip Tour. The global tour, produced by Live Nation and Bose, supports his latest album, Let’s Start Here, which received widespread acclaim since its release in Jan. 2023 under Quality Control Music/Motown Records.

The tour will now include exciting stops in Boston, Chicago, and a special hometown show in Atlanta, adding to an already impressive lineup of cities, including New York, Toronto, Nashville, Oslo, Berlin, London, and more across North America and Europe this fall.

For fans eager to secure their spot at these new tour stops, artist presales will kick off on Thursday, July 27, at 10 AM local time, followed by additional presales throughout the week. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, July 28, at 10 AM local time. Tickets for previously announced dates are already available for purchase at fieldtriptour.com.

Lil Yachty’s 2023 journey has been nothing short of spectacular, with “Let’s Start Here” receiving critical acclaim from both the press and his musical peers. He recently graced the cover of Billboard and made his musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live (SNL), wowing audiences with dynamic live band performances of “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!” This tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans as Lil Yachty pushes boundaries and delivers exceptional music to his dedicated followers.

You can see the full run of dates below.

THE FIELD TRIP TOUR ‘23 NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Thu Sep 21 — Washington, DC — Echostage

Fri Sep 22 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park

Sun Sep 24 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Mon Sep 25 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Wed Sep 27 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

Fri Sep 29 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale

Sat Sep 30 — Boston, MA — House of Blues – NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 01 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

Mon Oct 02 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Wed Oct 04 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Sun Oct 08 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Mon Oct 09 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Wed Oct 11 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore New Orleans

Sun Oct 15 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

Tue Oct 17 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Sat Oct 21 — Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Sun Oct 22 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Thu Oct 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Fri Oct 27 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sun Oct 29 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Oct 31 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

Thu Nov 02 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

Fri Nov 03 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – NEW SHOW Sat Nov 04 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sun Nov 05 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Nov 08 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy – NEW SHOW

THE FIELD TRIP TOUR ‘23 EUROPE DATES:

Wed Nov 22 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene Fri Nov 24 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset

Sat Nov 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen Mon Nov 27 — Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle Tue Nov 28 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium

Thu Nov 30 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse Fri Dec 01 — London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena

Sun Dec 03 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Mon Dec 04 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy Wed Dec 06 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel

Fri Dec 08 — Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013 Sun Dec 10 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique Tue Dec 12 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz

Thu Dec 14 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique

Sat Dec 16 — Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457 Sun Dec 17 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer





