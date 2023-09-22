Lola Brooke Delivers New Single “You” Feat. Bryson Tiller

Lola Brooke kicks off ‘GATOR SEASON’ with her latest single, “You,” featuring Bryson Tiller. The track is brought to listeners by Team Eighty Productions and Arista Records.

“You” exudes sultriness and charm, and it comes to life with a sample from rap icon Foxy Brown’s Billboard Hot 100 single “Get Me Home,” featuring R&B group Blackstreet. Produced by Khris Riddick-Tynes and LilJuMadeDaBeat, the reinterpreted sample showcases Lola Brooke’s ability to craft multi-faceted hits that range from energetic, high-octane anthems to soulful melodies with an R&B flair.

Accompanying the release is an official music video that captures the infectious energy of the track. The video takes viewers on a journey leading up to a special red carpet event, where Lola Brooke reigns supreme as paparazzi eagerly await her arrival.

You can see the video below.





