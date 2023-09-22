33
20
47
32
34
49
10
40
39
50
45
23
11
31
8
44
16
7
26
24
48
43
46
38
2
22
15
29
25
1
35
13
30
5
3
9
21
18
4
37
14

Lola Brooke Delivers New Single “You” Feat. Bryson Tiller

137 1 minute read

Lola Brooke kicks off ‘GATOR SEASON’ with her latest single, “You,” featuring Bryson Tiller. The track is brought to listeners by Team Eighty Productions and Arista Records.

“You” exudes sultriness and charm, and it comes to life with a sample from rap icon Foxy Brown’s Billboard Hot 100 single “Get Me Home,” featuring R&B group Blackstreet. Produced by Khris Riddick-Tynes and LilJuMadeDaBeat, the reinterpreted sample showcases Lola Brooke’s ability to craft multi-faceted hits that range from energetic, high-octane anthems to soulful melodies with an R&B flair.

Accompanying the release is an official music video that captures the infectious energy of the track. The video takes viewers on a journey leading up to a special red carpet event, where Lola Brooke reigns supreme as paparazzi eagerly await her arrival.

You can see the video below.






Source link

137 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

RBZ is dissolving its monetary policy committee, grounding a train that never really left the station

Yo Gotti Gifts GloRilla a Maybach Truck for Her 24th Birthday

Yo Gotti Gifts GloRilla a Maybach Truck for Her 24th Birthday

‘It’s Also My Son’s Name’

‘It’s Also My Son’s Name’

Music Business Academy For Africa & The Orchard Renew Partnership For Third Annual Talent Project

Music Business Academy For Africa & The Orchard Renew Partnership For Third Annual Talent Project

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo