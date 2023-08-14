Magoo Reportedly Dead at Age 50

Rapper Magoo, half of Hip-Hop duo Timbaland & Magoo, has died at age 50. Playa group member Digital Black tributed Magoo on Instagram. “Man can’t believe this RIP Magoo damn big bro wasn’t ready for this at all #superfriends,” Black wrote.

Ginuwine also wrote on Instagram, “I just want everyone to know that time is short love who you love and make sure they know it.” In a second message, he expanded:

I don’t even know how to say anything at this point , I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it’s due date ….this dude , always pushed me …I will mis you maganooo that’s what we called him ….. totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn’t talk alot but the love was and will be always there my brotha , I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I’m expecting the bro hug when I get there 🍷I’m truly efd up right now foreal life is crazy… I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you dont wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences 🙏🏽 Magoo burst onto the Hip-Hop scene alongside Timbaland in 1989. The duo of TImbaland & Magoo were known for their single “Up Jumps Da Boogie.” Throughout their performing union, the three released three albums. Additionally, Magoo was a go to collaborator for Missy Elliott and Aaliyah throughout their careers. There currently is no cause of death revealed. Rest in peace to Magoo.





