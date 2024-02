Mariah Carey is returning to Las Vegas. The iconic singer will debut The Celebration of Mimi residency at Dolby Live in Park MGM.

The show will run through April and celebrate The Emancipation of Mimi’s album, citing a statement, “The Las Vegas shows will feature fan favorites from that album as well as other hits from her unparalleled illustrious career.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday, Feb. 10.