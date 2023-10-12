Ne-Yo Seeking Gag Order For His Baby Mama And Wants Court Case Sealed

Grammy Award winning singer / songwriter Ne-Yo is still in a bitter child support battle with the mother of his two youngest sons, Sade Bagnerise. After questioning if Sade’s second child belonged to him, it was revealed that it was his child. Now Ne-Yo wants a gag order on the case. He feels it would be in the best interest of his children to seal information about his finances, the location of his homes, the amount of child support he will be paying and the entire settlement agreement.

Radar Online reports:

Ne-Yo asked the court to order that his ex Sade Bagnerise not be allowed to speak about their court battle publicly — days before he was found to be the biological father of her 2 sons, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ne-Yo [real name: Shaffer Smith] pleaded for a confidentiality order and for certain filings to be sealed in his paternity lawsuit.

Last week, the court declared Ne-Yo was the legal father to the 2 children.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the motion that Ne-Yo filed days before the development. He said he is an “international recording artist” which led to the lawsuit being examined closely.

Ne-Yo argued it would be in the best interest of his children to seal information about his finances, the location of his homes, the amount of child support he will be paying and the entire settlement agreement.

Further, he asked that Sade be prohibited from, “discussing the proceedings and any aspect of the proceedings in the media to include but not limited to social media, print media, internet, radio, and or television media in further directives held under the Domestic Relations Standing Order.”





