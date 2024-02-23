Playboy Poppy Drops New Project, ‘School of P’

When asked about the leading figure in the Carolina’s, the first name that comes to mind is Playboy Poppy. He continues to demonstrate his skills and dominate the hip-hop industry, solely focused on achieving success. Hailing from the Carolinas, he not only represents his homeland through his music but also through his community-driven entrepreneurship, keeping his roots at the forefront of his pursuits.

Today, he finally releases his highly anticipated project, “School Of P“, celebrating his dedication to music, community, and his own personal growth. So, what exactly is “School Of P”? Well, tracks such as “Playaz Testimony 2”, “Blood On 300”, and “Playa Problems” (featuring the talented Lil Poppa of CMG) perfectly embody the meaning. In this project, Playboy Poppy stays true to his signature style and relentless determination, while also opening up about his past struggles.

This project follows the successful release of his single “Playa Problems“, which reached #44 on the Apple Music/iTunes Top 50 Chart earlier this month. Playboy Poppy is undoubtedly on track to continue dominating the Carolina’s. You can listen to the project on Apple Music, Tidal, and Spotify at





