Quavo Responds to Chris Brown: ‘Don’t Beat Her Up, It Must be the Drugs’

Quavo wasted no time responding to Chris Brown. After Brown dissed him on the 11:11 deluxe edition, Quavo dropped off “Tender” by analyzing the singer: “It must be the drugs.”

“You did the b–ch wrong and now the bb–ch gone, she posted with a thug
Call the b–ch phone, she won’t come home, don’t beat her up
It must be the drugs
Need to cross out your plug”

A day before “Tender,” Chris Brown released the deluxe edition of his 11:11 project. The album includes the single “Freak,” featuring Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley for a set of bars of an “Air Force Ones” sample.

The bars are below:

“F-cking my old b-tches ain’t gone make us equal
Sipping that 1942 cause I don’t do no Quavo
Freak b-tch she like Casamigos not the Migos”

You can hear the line below.

In case you missed it, the two long have had beef. But it was fresh on the minds of the industry after the two were seated next to each other at the Rhude Fashion Show in Paris. Fans wondered if that meant the two were on the same page. Brown clarified they were not: “Can’t pick who u sit by.”

He added, “F–k all that growth sht. N–ia not finna fumble my bag for little ni–as.”

The root of their beef is Quavo, who once dated Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran in 2017.






1 minute read
