Quavo Teams with Sazerac to Introduce White X Cognac

Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Quavo, in collaboration with global spirits company Sazerac, unveils White X Cognac, a fresh and modern addition to the cognac scene.

White X is set to become one of the first and only white cognacs available in the United States, aiming to redefine the category and make the spirit accessible to a broader audience. The initial release of 100 bottles will be exclusively offered through online retailer BlockBar starting on February 7 at 10 AM EST, each priced at $60 and presented in a limited-edition box.

“What I love about White X is that it’s an entirely different drink experience than any other type of cognac,” said Quavo. “I’m a big believer in challenging the status quo, and I think that’s the role of white cognac. White X is for those who aren’t afraid to shake things up, put in the work and celebrate their accomplishments. This is the drink they’ve been waiting for. Neat or in a cocktail, White X is smooth and sippable – a reward for the hustle.”

White X, with its clear and golden straw color, promises a smooth and sweet experience with rich flavors. It features delicate yet lingering notes of white and yellow peaches, elegant vanilla, and a hint of dried rose petals. The palate offers gentle white stone fruit, creamy vanilla, and subtle tannins without bitterness, culminating in a smooth and long finish.

“White X challenges the traditional cognac category with its fresh and light taste – it’s a total departure from many pre-conceived perceptions about cognac overall,” said Global Cognac Brand Director at Sazerac, Jess Scheerhorn. “Quavo’s electrifying style and willingness to break down barriers makes him the perfect fit to help us debut this brand.”

Following the BlockBar sale, White X takeovers will commence in Atlanta, with subsequent launches in Miami, Los Angeles, New York City, and Dallas, before a nationwide release in June 2024. For more details, follow @WhiteXCognac on Instagram and visit whitexcognac.com.





