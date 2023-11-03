9
44
50
7
34
48
16
21
13
1
5
3
11
23
4
14
32
22
46
35
40
30
29
38
31
43
39
15
33
26
2
47
8
18
37
25
20
24
10
49
45

Queen Latifah Calls Out DJ Akademiks’ Attack On Black Women

147 1 minute read

This week podcaster DJ Akademiks got dragged online by openly gay rapper Saucy Santana as he defended his close friend City Girls rapper Yung Miami. The rapper also noted that the podcaster spends time degrading and black women but doesn’t treat men the same way. Santana even defended Glorilla who DJ Academics welcomed to a fight.

In defense of black women once again the legendary Queen Latifah calls out Akademiks for his double standard.

“IT’S CRAZY TO ME HOW DJ AKADEMIKS IS CRYING SCARED TO SAY ANYTHING TO SAUCY SANTANA BECAUSE HE’S A GAY MAN AND HE’S SCARED OF
GETTING “CANCELLED”
BUT HAS SAID SOME OF THE MOST OUTLANDISH, VILE, DISRESPECTFUL AND DEMEANING THINGS TO BLACK WOMEN WITH ABSOLUTELY NO FEAR WHATSOEVER..
Pri. BRINGS ME BACK TO MALCOLM X’S QUOTE.. THE MOST DISRESPECTED, UNPROTECTED AND NEGLECTED PERSON IS AMERICA IS THE BLACK WOMAN!”

See her post below:






Source link

147 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

COVID-19: Cabinet confirms “SA variant” now prevalent in Zimbabwe, vaccination starts Feb.18

Exclusive: 2 Chainz Gives Update On ‘ColleGrove 2’: ‘It’ll Be Out Before The Year’s Over’

Exclusive: 2 Chainz Gives Update On ‘ColleGrove 2’: ‘It’ll Be Out Before The Year’s Over’

Doja Cat Surprises Fans at the ‘Doja Cat: The Scarlet Experience’ in LA

Doja Cat Surprises Fans at the ‘Doja Cat: The Scarlet Experience’ in LA

South African Artist Angie oeh Part of Spotify’s ‘GLOW’ Focus Artists For Pride Month

South African Artist Angie oeh Part of Spotify’s ‘GLOW’ Focus Artists For Pride Month

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo