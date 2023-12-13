39
2
50
18
47
31
30
35
44
1
5
20
13
25
8
15
45
4
46
34
26
9
40
38
7
29
22
32
3
11
48
33
14
24
37
16
43
10
21
49
23

Rapper C-Murder Responds to Monica’s Break-Up Claims

140 1 minute read

Last week R&B singer Monica confirmed that she was in a new relationship after she was spotted with her new man at Nelly’s Black & White Ball. Fans began to ask Monica about rapper C-Murder.and she admitted they were no longer a couple after he broke her heart.

Now Cory responds to the claims in a post shared on Instagram Cory questions why a person would publicly bash someone fighting for their life and says if you want to talk about something it should be prison reform:

I don’t know why someone feels the need to publicly bash a person that’s fighting for their life??

I am a black male fighting and hoping for freedom one day. Wanna speak on something??  Let’s talk about freeing us Louisiana inmates still held illegally and unconstitutionally by a racist Jim Crow law through a non-retroactive 10/2 non unanimous jury.  Facts.

I am asking all celebrities against RACISM to visit this website: www.louisianabusinessesagainstracistlaws.com and retweet to help relieve modern day slavery and to sign our petition for freedom. Thanks.






Source link

140 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

LL COOL J and The Roots Reimagine “Mama Said Knock You Out” for NBA In-Season Tournament

LL COOL J and The Roots Reimagine “Mama Said Knock You Out” for NBA In-Season Tournament

Romeo Miller Credits His Success To The Game Of Basketball

Romeo Miller Credits His Success To The Game Of Basketball

Chicago Drill Blogger Made $25K as Informant in FGB Duck Murder Investigation

Chicago Drill Blogger Made $25K as Informant in FGB Duck Murder Investigation

Lamar Odom Spotted in Versace Robe on Coffee Run As He Expands Sober Living Empire

Lamar Odom Spotted in Versace Robe on Coffee Run As He Expands Sober Living Empire

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo